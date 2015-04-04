MADRID, April 4 Atletico Madrid turned up the heat on Valencia in the battle for La Liga's third automatic Champions League berth when club top scorer Antoine Griezmann set them on the way to a 2-0 stroll at bottom side Cordoba on Sunday.

The victory for the champions at Cordoba's El Arcangel stadium in balmy Andalucia lifted Atletico to 62 points from 29 matches. Valencia have 60 points in fourth and can reclaim third spot with a win at home to sixth-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

France forward Griezmann struck his 15th league goal of the campaign in the fifth minute after stealing the ball in midfield, surging forward and cracking a precise low shot into the bottom corner.

Midfielder Saul Niguez, returning from injury, nodded a second in the 39th before Cordoba had a couple of decent efforts in the second half but could not avoid slipping to a 10th successive defeat.

Atletico also stayed hard on the heels of second-placed Real Madrid, who have 64 points, four behind leaders Barcelona.

Real, who have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, host Granada and Barca play at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Europa League champions Sevilla, the only side unbeaten at home in La Liga this season, have 58 points in fifth after they beat visiting King's Cup finalists Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the Sanchez Pizjuan. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)