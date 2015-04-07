MADRID, April 7 Atletico Madrid made a typically aggressive start to lay the foundations for a 2-0 victory at home to mid-table Real Sociedad on Tuesday that lifted the champions to within two points of second-placed Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone's men came roaring out of the blocks at the Calderon and, after Arda Turan had thumped a volley against the post in the second minute, Koke's inswinging delivery from a corner moments later was headed into his own net by Sociedad defender Mikel Gonzalez.

Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 in the 10th minute when he followed up Koke's saved effort and clipped the ball into the roof of the net for his 16th La Liga goal of the campaign.

The France forward's lack of celebration was a reminder that he played for Sociedad for five years before joining Atletico in the close season.

Sociedad, who have improved since former Manchester United manager David Moyes took over as coach in November, never looked like getting back into the game, substitute Esteban Granero coming closest for the Basque club with a curling free kick two minutes from time.

"It was important to win here and stay strong at home so we could get the three points and stay in the battle for a Champions League place," Griezmann told Spanish television.

"We tried to come out strongly and be switched on from the first minute and it worked well and hopefully we can carry on in the same way," added the 24-year-old.

Atletico have 65 points in third with eight games left, with Real on 67 ahead of their game at another Madrid club, Rayo Vallecano, on Wednesday.

Real, who crushed Granada 9-1 on Sunday, are four adrift of leaders Barcelona, who host Almeria earlier on Wednesday.

Valencia are fourth on 61 points before their game at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, but will be caught by fifth-placed Sevilla if the Europa League champions win at Levante later on Tuesday. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)