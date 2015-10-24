MADRID Oct 24 Leaders Real Madrid pulled three points clear of second-placed Celta Vigo when they held off the valiant 10-man Galicians to secure a nervy 3-1 victory in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash in La Liga.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo and fullback Danilo struck early to put Real in control at Celta's Balaidos stadium and Real's Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas made sure they went into the break 2-0 ahead with a host of outstanding saves.

Missing injured regulars Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez but with fit-again Luka Modric back in the starting lineup, Real were ahead in the eighth minute when Lucas Vazquez squared for Ronaldo to finish past Sergio Alvarez in the home goal.

Danilo made it 2-0 15 minutes later when he found space on the right and had time to pick his spot.

Navas, who has only conceded three goals in Spain's top flight this term, was on scintillating form in the first half and his saves from efforts by Orellana, Iago Aspas and Pablo Hernandez were out of the top draw.

Celta, who thumped Barca at the Balaidos 4-1 last month, battled hard to get back into the game in the second half but their hopes were dealt a blow in the 57th minute when centre back Gustavo Cabral protested a decision too energetically and was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Real failed to make their numerical superiority count, however, and Marcelo had to clear a Nolito effort off the line in the 72nd minute before the Spain winger pulled a goal back with a stunning drive into the top corner five minutes from time.

Celta substitute John Guidetti fired narrowly wide moments later but Real held firm and Marcelo scored with the last kick of the match in the 96th minute to make it 3-1.

Real have 21 points from nine matches, with Celta level on 18 with champions Barcelona, who play their game in hand at home to Eibar on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid are fourth on 16 points ahead of Sunday's match at home to Valencia, when Villarreal, who also have 16 points in fifth, play at promoted Las Palmas. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)