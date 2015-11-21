MADRID Nov 21 Goals from Imanol Agirretxe and Xabi Prieto gave Real Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan a winning start in a 2-0 success at home to stuttering Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

Eusebio, a former Celta Vigo and Barcelona B coach, took over from David Moyes this month after the Scot was sacked with Sociedad hovering just above the relegation places.

Saturday's victory at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian thanks to Agirretxe's goal in the 73rd minute and Prieto's effort four minutes later lifted the Basque club to 14th on 12 points from 12 matches.

Europa League holders Sevilla, who play at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday, are 10th on 15 points pending the rest of the weekend's results.

Barcelona can pull six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top with a win in the 231st 'Clasico' between the arch rivals at the Bernabeu later on Saturday.

Barca have talisman Lionel Messi fit again after two months out with a knee injury but the Argentina captain will start the match on the bench.

Security around the stadium has been ramped up to what officials have said is unprecedented levels following last week's attacks in Paris. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)