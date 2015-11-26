MADRID Nov 26 Eibar are hoping to take on the role of David against the Goliath that is Real Madrid when the modest Basque side host the world's richest club by income in La Liga on Sunday.

Based in the eponymous industrial town of fewer than 30,000 inhabitants in a mountainous part of northern Spain, Eibar were relegated on their debut season in Spain's top flight in 2014-15 but were given a reprieve when Elche were kicked out of the league over unpaid taxes.

Despite the fact that their squad of unpretentious grafters is worth less than 40 million euros ($42.4 million), according to website Transfermarkt.de, Eibar are performing miracles this term and are sixth after 12 matches.

They set the tone for their season by beating Athletic Bilbao, the traditional powerhouses of Basque soccer, 2-0 at their tiny Ipurua stadium in August and have claimed impressive draws at home to Sevilla and Celta Vigo and away at Villarreal.

Real, whose squad is valued at nearly 715 million euros, are smarting after last weekend's humiliating 4-0 reverse at home to Barcelona and Eibar can smell blood.

"It's a special game," forward Sergi Enrich, who joined Eibar on a free transfer from second-division Numancia in July, was quoted as saying in As sports daily on Wednesday.

"To have any chance of springing a surprise we have to just be ourselves," added the 25-year-old.

"Although we know it's a tough task, we are trying to secure a place among the elite and we are making progress."

Leaders Barca, chasing a sixth La Liga title in eight years, are on a high after hammering Real and destroying AS Roma 6-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With 12 matches played, they lead second-placed Atletico Madrid by four points, with Real a further two points adrift of their city rivals in third ahead of Villarreal and Celta.

Barca host Real Sociedad on Saturday, when forward Lionel Messi is expected to start after returning from a two-month injury layoff, before Atletico play at home to mid-table Espanyol.

Valencia, who are seventh, and 11th placed Sevilla will look to get their seasons back on track and recover from midweek Champions League reverses when they clash at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Sunday.

