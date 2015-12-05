MADRID Dec 5 Real Madrid ended a turbulent week off the pitch on a high on Saturday when Karim Benzema struck twice and Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale scored a goal apiece in a 4-1 victory over Getafe in La Liga.

Real were expelled from the King's Cup on Friday after fielding an ineligible player in Wednesday's last 32, first leg at third-tier Cadiz, the latest setback in a difficult few weeks for the world's richest club by income.

Hammered 4-0 at home by champions and leaders Barcelona last month, Real needed a strong performance against city neighbours Getafe to relieve the pressure on coach Rafa Benitez.

Benitez, who took over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season, was roundly whistled when his name was read out with the team lists before kickoff and there were more chants during the game calling for president Florentino Perez to step down.

France forward Benzema, whose legal problems have been another of Real's off-field distractions, opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he volleyed in Pepe's cross.

Benzema, who is under investigation over his alleged involvement in an attempt to blackmail France team mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex video, added a second in the 16th minute with a low shot into the corner.

Bale made it 3-0 in the 35th after being set up by Ronaldo, who put Real out of sight against a woeful Getafe when he finished off a swift break three minutes later.

The afternoon marked the first time this season Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo, collectively known as "BBC", have scored in the same La Liga game.

Real eased off in the second half and Getafe defender Alexis Ruano pulled a goal back at a 70th-minute corner, prompting more whistles directed at their own team from some sections of the home crowd.

The victory lifted Real above Atletico Madrid into second place on 30 points from 14 matches, three behind Barca, who play at Valencia later on Saturday after Atletico's game at Granada. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)