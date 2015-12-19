MADRID Dec 19 New Valencia coach Gary Neville remained winless in La Liga when his side twice had to come back from a goal down to rescue a fortunate 2-2 draw in an entertaining game at home to Getafe on Saturday.

Valencia were held 1-1 at Eibar in Neville's Spanish top flight debut last weekend and although their performance against Getafe showed plenty of promise it also underlined how much work the former England defender still has ahead to turn the Singapore-owned club's fortunes around.

Pablo Sarabia put Getafe in front in the 10th minute at the Mestalla and Paco Alcacer levelled for the home side with a cracking volley five minutes later.

The visitors were in front again in the 22nd minute thanks to a fine strike from Angel Lafita and Santi Mina made it 2-2 10 minutes before halftime with his first touch after coming on as a substitute for the injured Jose Luis Gaya.

Valencia failed to make their superiority count after the break and Getafe had three clear chances to win the game late on as some worrying gaps opened up in the home defence.

Substitute Alvaro Vazquez was denied by a superb last-ditch tackle from fullback Joao Cancelo two minutes from time, Lafita fluffed a volley when unmarked at the back post and then crashed a drive off the top of the crossbar in added time.

Valencia have 22 points in seventh after 16 matches but can be overtaken by Sevilla if they avoid defeat at city rivals Real Betis later on Saturday. Getafe are 14th on 16 points.

Atletico Madrid can climb above Barcelona into top spot when they play at Malaga on Sunday, when third-placed Real Madrid host neighbours Rayo Vallecano.

Barca, who play the Club World Cup final against River Plate in Japan on Sunday, and Atletico each have 35 points, with the champions ahead on goal difference, with Real on 30. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)