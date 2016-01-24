MADRID Jan 24 Eibar missed a chance to climb above Celta Vigo into fifth place in La Liga when they surrendered an early lead and were beaten 5-2 at Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Eibar have one of the cheapest squads in Spain's top division yet the tiny club have outshone wealthier rivals, including Bilbao who they beat 2-0 in August, and ended the first half of the season in the European qualification places.

Sunday's defeat snapped a four-match winning streak and left them in sixth, a point behind Celta, who fell 3-0 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Borja Baston put Eibar ahead in the fourth minute at the San Mames and Aritz Aduriz levelled with a spectacular volley eight minutes later.

Sabin Merino made it 2-1 to Bilbao with a 27th-minute header at a corner and Aymeric Laporte made sure the home side went in at halftime with a two-goal cushion with another header, this time from a free kick, in the 40th minute.

Baston pulled a goal back from the penalty spot five minutes into the second period and Aduriz scored his second and Bilbao's fourth in the 53rd minute with another superb first-time strike, his 13th goal of the campaign.

Eibar defender Mauro Dos Santos put the ball into his own net 10 minutes from time.

Bilbao are eighth on 31 points, one behind Sevilla, who play at second-placed Atletico Madrid later on Sunday, and two adrift of Eibar.

Atletico can climb back above Barca to the top with a win at the Calderon.

Barca edged a 2-1 victory at Malaga on Saturday despite a poor first-half performance on the south coast, Lionel Messi scoring the winner shortly after halftime.

Real Madrid are four points behind Atletico in third before Sunday's game at Real Betis.