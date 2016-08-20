BARCELONA Aug 20 Luis Suarez grabbed a hat-trick and Lionel Messi bagged two goals as Barcelona began their quest for a third straight La Liga title with a 6-2 rout of Real Betis on Saturday.

Arda Turan, whose two goals against Sevilla helped Barca lift the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, gave them an early lead at the Nou Camp before Ruben Castro equalised in the 21st minute.

Barca went back in front thanks to a trademark 37th-minute goal from Messi before Suarez, La Liga's top scorer last season, made it 3-1 before halftime.

Messi set up Suarez for the Uruguayan's second in the 56th minute before the Argentine netted again a minute later with a left-foot drive from outside the area.

Suarez then completed his treble with a 25-metre free kick in the 82nd minute.

Betis scored again six minutes from time after Castro struck a right-foot shot beyond goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)