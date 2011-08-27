* Valencia campaign off to winning start against Racing
* Soldado nets four, including one in his own net
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, Aug 27 Roberto Soldado netted four
times, including once in his own net, as Valencia's title
challenge got off to a thrilling start with a 4-3 comeback win
at home to Racing Santander on Saturday.
Unai Emery's side, who finished a distant third behind
Barcelona and Real Madrid last season, were ahead in the first
minute when Soldado slotted home the rebound following a fierce
Pablo Hernandez strike.
Racing were level six minutes later when the Valencia
captain nodded the ball into his own goal from a corner and
Lautaro Acosta then finished off a fine breakaway to make it 2-1
to the visitors in the 14th minute.
Adrian gave Racing a two-goal cushion 11 minutes after the
break before Valencia's French defender Adil Rami pulled a goal
back a minute later.
Soldado made amends for his earlier blunder by scoring twice
in two minutes, including a last-gasp winner, to snatch a
rousing victory that will lift the club following the midweek
departure of Spain international Juan Mata to Chelsea.
"We have three important points but they come with a
warning," Emery told a news conference.
"It was a game we suffered in winning and the conclusions
from the victory include things that we can improve, such as the
defensive situations."
La Liga is getting underway a week late after last weekend's
first round of matches fell victim to a strike called by the
players' union over unpaid wages, a dispute with the league that
was finally resolved on Thursday.
Those games, including Barca at Malaga and Real at home to
Athletic Bilbao, will now be played in January.
Champions Barca begin their bid for a club record-equalling
fourth straight title at home to Villarreal on Monday (1900 GMT)
while Real Madrid visit Real Zaragoza on Sunday (1800).
LOSING RETURN
Racing's defeat marked a losing return to the Mestalla for
Argentine coach Hector Cuper, who led Valencia to successive
Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001 when they lost to Real
Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.
"Valencia controlled the match in the last 20 minutes," said
Cuper who was presented before kickoff with a silver miniature
of the stadium by home president Manuel Llorente. "We just
couldn't hold on."
In the opening game of the season earlier on Saturday, Real
Sociedad held on with 10 men to secure a 2-1 win at Sporting
Gijon who also had a player sent off late on.
Granada stumbled in their first match back in the top flight
since 1976 when they were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow promoted
side and Andalucian rivals Real Betis in the late kickoff.
