* Benzema scores twice as Real beat Getafe 4-2

* Barca held to 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad

* Sevilla grab 2-2 draw at 10-man Villarreal

(Updates with Real Madrid win)

MADRID, Sept 10 Karim Benzema scored twice to help Real Madrid a 4-2 home win over Getafe that put them clear of Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, after the champions were held to a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

France striker Benzema scored either side of a disputed Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, and substitute Gonzalo Higuain added a fourth to make it two wins from two for Jose Mourinho's side.

Getafe striker Miku had put the visitors level at 1-1 in the 39th minute and pulled them back to 3-2 in the 73rd.

European champions Barca blew a two-goal lead at Anoeta when early strikes from Xavi and Cesc Fabregas were not enough as the Basques rocked them back with two goals in two second-half minutes.

"It was two defensive errors, two errors that have proved very expensive. That's football," a clearly annoyed Barca captain Xavi told Spanish television pitchside.

"The equaliser helped them believe they could get a draw, they were more aggressive in defence and it became harder for us. It was unexpected."

Real have a perfect six points, while Barca have four, the same as Sevilla, who grabbed a 2-2 draw at 10-man Villarreal.

Villarreal had goalkeeper Diego Lopez harshly sent off after 22 minutes and Alvaro Negredo saw his penalty saved but scored on the rebound to put the visitors ahead.

Giuseppe Rossi levelled with a penalty at the other end and Marco Ruben fired Villarreal ahead in the 73rd before Alexis Ruano headed a late equaliser.

MESSI ON BENCH

With Tuesday's Champions League opener at home to AC Milan in mind, Pep Guardiola left Lionel Messi, David Villa and Andres Iniesta on the bench and at first it seemed they were not missed.

Fabregas dinked a ball over the top and Alexis squared for Xavi to score in the 10th minute, and the former Arsenal player then set up Pedro two minutes later, putting away the rebound when the latter's shot was blocked.

Barca lost new signing Alexis Sanchez to a thigh injury, which could keep the Chilean sidelined for up to eight weeks, and the game ran away from them in the 60th minute.

Imanol Agirretxe rose to head one back for the home side and almost immediately the same striker intercepted a poor backpass from Villa and fired against the bar.

Antoine Griezmann followed up to head the equaliser into the open net, however, and Barca were lucky not to lose Sergio Busquets who had tipped Agirretxe's original shot on to the woodwork with his hand.

Guardiola threw Messi and Iniesta into the fray and it was a despairing last-minute defensive header from Dani Alves that almost earned the hosts a shock winner.

(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please click on for more soccer news (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)