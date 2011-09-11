MADRID, Sept 11 Promoted Real Betis made it two wins from two on their return to La Liga when Ruben Castro scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Castro volleyed in from a flicked-on corner in the 87th minute to decide a match which had kicked off at midday in punishing high temperatures in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

"We have scored two goals, we have six points and we haven't conceded yet. This is the way forward," Betis coach Pepe Mel told reporters.

The Spanish league's timetables for the new campaign have been altered to avoid matches being played at the same time, and have met with criticism from many quarters, especially over the new midday slot.

Top-flight matches are usually played in the late afternoon or evening in Spain.

"I have been trying to see the person responsible for these times," Mel added. "Because one day something unfortunate will happen."

Betis climbed to third with six points from two games, behind Real Madrid and Valencia on goal difference.

Real beat Getafe 4-2 at home on Saturday when Valencia were 1-0 victors over visiting Atletico Madrid.

