MADRID, Sept 11 Promoted Real Betis made it two
wins from two on their return to La Liga when Ruben Castro
scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Real Mallorca on
Sunday.
Castro volleyed in from a flicked-on corner in the 87th
minute to decide a match which had kicked off at midday in
punishing high temperatures in the southern Spanish city of
Seville.
"We have scored two goals, we have six points and we haven't
conceded yet. This is the way forward," Betis coach Pepe Mel
told reporters.
The Spanish league's timetables for the new campaign have
been altered to avoid matches being played at the same time, and
have met with criticism from many quarters, especially over the
new midday slot.
Top-flight matches are usually played in the late afternoon
or evening in Spain.
"I have been trying to see the person responsible for these
times," Mel added. "Because one day something unfortunate will
happen."
Betis climbed to third with six points from two games,
behind Real Madrid and Valencia on goal difference.
Real beat Getafe 4-2 at home on Saturday when Valencia were
1-0 victors over visiting Atletico Madrid.
Also on Sunday, Racing Santander drew 0-0 at home to
Levante.
(Writing by Mark Elkington; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on for more soccer news