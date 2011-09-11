* Promoted Betis win 1-0 at home to Real Mallorca
* Osasuna beat Sporting Gijon 2-1
(adds later games)
MADRID, Sept 11 Promoted Real Betis were rubbing
shoulders with Real Madrid and Valencia at the top of La Liga
after Ruben Castro scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over
Real Mallorca on Sunday.
Castro volleyed in from a flicked-on corner in the 87th
minute to decide a match which had kicked off at midday in
punishing high temperatures in the southern Spanish city of
Seville.
"We have scored two goals, we have six points and we haven't
conceded yet. This is the way forward," Betis coach Pepe Mel
told reporters.
The Spanish league's timetables for the new campaign have
been altered to avoid matches being played at the same time, a
decision which has met with criticism from many quarters,
especially over the new midday slot.
Top-flight matches are usually played in the late afternoon
or evening in Spain.
"I have been trying to see the person responsible for these
times," Mel added. "Because one day something unfortunate will
happen."
Betis climbed to third with six points from two games,
behind Real and Valencia on goal difference.
Real beat Getafe 4-2 at home on Saturday when Valencia were
1-0 victors over visiting Atletico Madrid. Champions Barcelona
are fourth with four points after a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.
In other games on Sunday, Osasuna registered their first win
with a 2-1 home victory over Sporting Gijon.
Nino and Alvaro Cejudo with a thumping volley scored within
two minutes of each other in the first half before David Barral
pulled one back for the visitors.
Racing Santander drew 0-0 at home to Levante, while promoted
Rayo Vallecano also drew 0-0 in front of their own fans, denied
their first win by Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Roberto.
The former Benfica guardian saved a second-half penalty from
Javi Fuego, and pulled off a spectacular late block on the line
to keep out the Madrid-based club, who had been the better side.
(Writing by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please click on for more
soccer news
(Editing by Ed Osmond)