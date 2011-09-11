* Promoted Betis win 1-0 at home to Real Mallorca

* Osasuna beat Sporting Gijon 2-1 (adds later games)

MADRID, Sept 11 Promoted Real Betis were rubbing shoulders with Real Madrid and Valencia at the top of La Liga after Ruben Castro scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Castro volleyed in from a flicked-on corner in the 87th minute to decide a match which had kicked off at midday in punishing high temperatures in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

"We have scored two goals, we have six points and we haven't conceded yet. This is the way forward," Betis coach Pepe Mel told reporters.

The Spanish league's timetables for the new campaign have been altered to avoid matches being played at the same time, a decision which has met with criticism from many quarters, especially over the new midday slot.

Top-flight matches are usually played in the late afternoon or evening in Spain.

"I have been trying to see the person responsible for these times," Mel added. "Because one day something unfortunate will happen."

Betis climbed to third with six points from two games, behind Real and Valencia on goal difference.

Real beat Getafe 4-2 at home on Saturday when Valencia were 1-0 victors over visiting Atletico Madrid. Champions Barcelona are fourth with four points after a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

In other games on Sunday, Osasuna registered their first win with a 2-1 home victory over Sporting Gijon.

Nino and Alvaro Cejudo with a thumping volley scored within two minutes of each other in the first half before David Barral pulled one back for the visitors.

Racing Santander drew 0-0 at home to Levante, while promoted Rayo Vallecano also drew 0-0 in front of their own fans, denied their first win by Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Roberto.

The former Benfica guardian saved a second-half penalty from Javi Fuego, and pulled off a spectacular late block on the line to keep out the Madrid-based club, who had been the better side.

The former Benfica guardian saved a second-half penalty from Javi Fuego, and pulled off a spectacular late block on the line to keep out the Madrid-based club, who had been the better side.