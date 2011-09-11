* Betis win 1-0 at home to Real Mallorca
* Osasuna and Espanyol register first wins
MADRID, Sept 11 Promoted Real Betis were rubbing
shoulders with Real Madrid and Valencia at the top of La Liga
after Ruben Castro scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over
Real Mallorca on Sunday.
Back in the top-flight after a two-year absence, Betis were
third with six points from two games behind Real and Valencia on
goal difference, the only sides left with 100 percent records.
Champions Barcelona are fourth with four points after a 2-2
draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday.
"We have scored two goals, we have six points and we haven't
conceded yet. This is the way forward," Betis coach Pepe Mel
told reporters.
Betis striker Castro, their top scorer in the second
division last year, volleyed in from a flicked-on corner in the
87th minute to decide a match which had kicked off at midday in
soaring temperatures in the southern city of Seville.
The Spanish league's timetables for the new campaign have
been altered to avoid matches being played at the same time, a
decision which has met with criticism from many quarters,
especially over the new midday slot.
La Liga matches are usually played in the late afternoon or
evening in Spain when it is cooler.
"I have been trying to see the person responsible for these
times," Mel added. "Because one day something unfortunate will
happen."
GARCIA DOUBLE
In other games on Sunday, Espanyol and Osasuna registered
their first wins with 2-1 home victories.
Espanyol's pony-tailed striker Sergio Garcia, a member of
Spain's victorious Euro 2008 squad, headed the opener and showed
quick thinking to hook in the winner in the 73rd minute, after
Fernando Llorente had nodded Bilbao level in the 63rd.
Bilbao's new coach, Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, is still
searching for his first win after compatriot Cristian Alvarez
pulled off some sensational saves in the Espanyol goal.
Osasuna's Nino and Alvaro Cejudo with a thumping volley
scored within two minutes of each other in the first half,
before David Barral pulled one back for Sporting in Pamplona.
Racing Santander drew 0-0 at home to Levante and promoted
Rayo Vallecano also drew 0-0 in front of their own fans, denied
their first win by Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Roberto.
The former Benfica keeper saved a second-half penalty from
Javi Fuego and pulled off a spectacular late block on the line
to keep out the Madrid-based club, who had been the better side.
