MADRID, Sept 17 Roberto Soldado fired Valencia
to the top of La Liga after his fifth goal in three matches
secured a 1-0 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.
La Liga top scorer Soldado, in the running for a place in
Spain's Euro 2012 squad, tapped in at the back post after home
keeper Juan Pablo could only parry a shot in the 30th minute.
Valencia, held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Genk in the
Champions League in midweek, maintained their 100 percent league
record with nine points.
They are three ahead of Real Madrid, Malaga and Real Betis.
Real visit Levante on Sunday, when promoted Real Betis travel to
Athletic Bilbao.
Malaga were 1-0 winners at Real Mallorca where a Martin
Demichelis header was deflected into his own net by Mallorca's
Pablo Caceres just before the break.
Nigeria striker Iku Uche scored Granada's first goal in the
Spanish top flight in 35 years earning the promoted side a
surprise 1-0 home win over Villarreal.
The Andalucians had lost their first two matches without
scoring, and Uche's powerful 55th minute header proved to be
decisive as Giuseppe Rossi missed a late penalty for the
visitors.
Champions Barcelona, fifth with four points, are at home to
Oassuna later on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for more soccer news