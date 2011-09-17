* Barca respond in style after consecutive draws
MADRID, Sept 17 A hat-trick by Lionel Messi
inspired Barcelona to an 8-0 rout of Osasuna in La Liga on
Saturday as the champions responded with a memorable performance
after a poor week by their high standards.
The Champions League holders were accused of complacency
after blowing leads against Real Sociedad and AC Milan to twice
draw 2-2 but they stormed into a 5-0 halftime lead against
Osasuna at the Nou Camp.
David Villa scored twice, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi and visiting
defender Roversio (own goal) joined Messi on the scoresheet as
Barca climbed to second in the table with seven points from
three matches.
Barca are two points behind leaders Valencia who were 1-0
winners at Sporting Gijon earlier in the day after striker
Roberto Soldado scored his fifth league goal of the season.
Soldado, in the running for a place in Spain's Euro 2012
squad, tapped in at the back post after home keeper Juan Pablo
could only parry a shot in the 29th minute.
Valencia, held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Racing Genk in
the Champions League in midweek, maintained their 100 percent La
Liga record.
Real Madrid, Malaga and Real Betis have six points. Real
Madrid visit Levante on Sunday when promoted Betis travel to
Athletic Bilbao.
Malaga were 1-0 winners at Real Mallorca where a Martin
Demichelis header went in off home defender Pablo Caceres just
before the break.
Nigeria striker Ike Uche scored Granada's first goal in the
top flight in 35 years, earning the promoted side a surprise 1-0
home win over Villarreal.
The Andalucians had lost their first two matches without
scoring but Uche's powerful 56th-minute header proved decisive
as Giuseppe Rossi missed a late penalty for the visitors.
