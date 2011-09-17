* Barca respond in style after consecutive draws

* Soldado fires Valencia to top of La Liga

(Updates after Barcelona win)

MADRID, Sept 17 A hat-trick by Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to an 8-0 rout of Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday as the champions responded with a memorable performance after a poor week by their high standards.

The Champions League holders were accused of complacency after blowing leads against Real Sociedad and AC Milan to twice draw 2-2 but they stormed into a 5-0 halftime lead against Osasuna at the Nou Camp.

David Villa scored twice, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi and visiting defender Roversio (own goal) joined Messi on the scoresheet as Barca climbed to second in the table with seven points from three matches.

Barca are two points behind leaders Valencia who were 1-0 winners at Sporting Gijon earlier in the day after striker Roberto Soldado scored his fifth league goal of the season.

Soldado, in the running for a place in Spain's Euro 2012 squad, tapped in at the back post after home keeper Juan Pablo could only parry a shot in the 29th minute.

Valencia, held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Racing Genk in the Champions League in midweek, maintained their 100 percent La Liga record.

Real Madrid, Malaga and Real Betis have six points. Real Madrid visit Levante on Sunday when promoted Betis travel to Athletic Bilbao.

Malaga were 1-0 winners at Real Mallorca where a Martin Demichelis header went in off home defender Pablo Caceres just before the break.

Nigeria striker Ike Uche scored Granada's first goal in the top flight in 35 years, earning the promoted side a surprise 1-0 home win over Villarreal.

The Andalucians had lost their first two matches without scoring but Uche's powerful 56th-minute header proved decisive as Giuseppe Rossi missed a late penalty for the visitors.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez.

