Sept 20 Villarreal ended their poor early-season run of form when Giuseppe Rossi and Nilmar struck in a 2-0 win at home to Real Mallorca in La Liga on Tuesday.

Italy striker Rossi beat Mallorca's Dudu Aouate from a tight angle in the eighth minute at the Madrigal before Brazil forward Nilmar made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half when he rounded the Israeli goalkeeper and fired into an empty net.

Michael Laudrup's Mallorca side mounted a spirited fightback towards the end of the game and Colombian defender Cristian Zapata acrobatically hooked the ball off the home goal-line near the end of regular time.

It was a first win in four games for Villarreal, who finished fourth last term and are competing in this season's Champions League.

Osasuna bounced back from Saturday's 8-0 humiliation at Barcelona and were unlucky not to get more than a point in a 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla, while Real Sociedad climbed to fifth thanks to a 1-0 win against promoted Granada in San Sebastian.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid will try to put Sunday's shock 1-0 defeat at Levante behind them at Racing Santander (1800 GMT) while champions Barca visit leaders Valencia (2000).

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris)

