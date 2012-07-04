MADRID, July 4 Walking down the aisle to get
married this weekend will be much more nerve-racking than
playing in Euro 2012, said Spain's Andres Iniesta, who was voted
the best player of the tournament for his cool, commanding
performances.
"It will be a special and different day," the Barcelona
midfielder told a news conference on Wednesday.
"I am sure it will make me nervous, much more than being on
the field of play."
The 28-year-old, who calmly slotted away a spot kick in the
semi-final penalty shootout against Portugal, helped world
champions Spain to get a second successive European championship
triumph with a 4-0 final victory over Italy on Sunday.
"I am pleased for the personal recognition," he said in
reference to UEFA's best-player award. "But one player does not
represent a championship. My colleagues deserve it as much as I
do."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)