MADRID Oct 3 Barcelona finally had some
positive news on the injury front on Monday when medical staff
said midfielder Andres Iniesta was about to be declared fit
after three weeks out with a muscle tear.
The Spain playmaker's return would be a welcome development
for coach Pep Guardiola, who has lost midfielders Cesc Fabregas
(hamstring) and Ibrahim Afellay (knee surgery), forward Alexis
Sanchez (thigh) and defender Eric Abidal (hamstring) to injury
in recent weeks.
Iniesta was "already on the verge of receiving the
all-clear," club doctor Ricard Pruna said at a news conference
following Afellay's knee operation on Monday.
