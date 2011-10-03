MADRID Oct 3 Barcelona finally had some positive news on the injury front on Monday when medical staff said midfielder Andres Iniesta was about to be declared fit after three weeks out with a muscle tear.

The Spain playmaker's return would be a welcome development for coach Pep Guardiola, who has lost midfielders Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Ibrahim Afellay (knee surgery), forward Alexis Sanchez (thigh) and defender Eric Abidal (hamstring) to injury in recent weeks.

Iniesta was "already on the verge of receiving the all-clear," club doctor Ricard Pruna said at a news conference following Afellay's knee operation on Monday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Clare Fallon)