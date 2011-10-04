MADRID Oct 4 Barcelona midfielder Andres
Iniesta has been given the all-clear after three weeks out with
a muscle tear, the Spanish and European champions said on
Tuesday.
The Spain playmaker, who will miss his national team's Euro
2012 qualifiers against Czech Republic on Friday and Scotland on
Tuesday, should be back for Barca's La Liga game at home to
Racing Santander a week on Saturday.
Champions Spain have qualified for the Euro 2012 finals in
Ukraine and Poland with two matches to spare.
"After pulling a hamstring against AC Milan on September 13,
Iniesta is back to full fitness," Barca said in a statement on
their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat).
Barca have suffered a string of injuries in recent weeks,
with midfielders Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Ibrahim Afellay
(knee surgery), forward Alexis Sanchez (thigh) and defender Eric
Abidal (hamstring) all sidelined.
Abidal was not as badly hurt as feared in Sunday's La Liga
game at Sporting Gijon and was able to join up with the France
squad, Barca said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Clare Fallon)