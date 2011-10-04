MADRID Oct 4 Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has been given the all-clear after three weeks out with a muscle tear, the Spanish and European champions said on Tuesday.

The Spain playmaker, who will miss his national team's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Czech Republic on Friday and Scotland on Tuesday, should be back for Barca's La Liga game at home to Racing Santander a week on Saturday.

Champions Spain have qualified for the Euro 2012 finals in Ukraine and Poland with two matches to spare.

"After pulling a hamstring against AC Milan on September 13, Iniesta is back to full fitness," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat).

Barca have suffered a string of injuries in recent weeks, with midfielders Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Ibrahim Afellay (knee surgery), forward Alexis Sanchez (thigh) and defender Eric Abidal (hamstring) all sidelined.

Abidal was not as badly hurt as feared in Sunday's La Liga game at Sporting Gijon and was able to join up with the France squad, Barca said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Clare Fallon)