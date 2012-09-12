MADRID, Sept 12 Andres Iniesta returned from
Spain international duty with a muscle strain in his right leg
and will be out for between 10 and 15 days, his club Barcelona
said on Wednesday.
Iniesta will miss Saturday's La Liga match at Getafe and
Wednesday's Champions League Group G opener at home to Spartak
Moscow but could be back for the La Liga game against Granada a
week on Saturday.
His Spain and Barca team mate Jordi Alba, who was also
called up for Friday's friendly against Saudi Arabia and
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Georgia, has the flu and club
medical staff will assess the fullback's health again on Friday,
Barca added.
Forward David Villa, another Spain international, said on
Wednesday he still needed some "running in" after recently
returning to action following a broken leg sustained at the Club
World Cup in December.
"I was out for many months, almost eight without playing,
and that requires a certain recovery process," Villa told a news
conference before Wednesday's training session.
"You have to be patient because rushing back now would not
benefit anyone," added the 30-year-old, Spain's record scorer
who netted on his first game back for both club and country.
"Everything I missed in the meantime won't come back however
fast I go."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)