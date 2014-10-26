MADRID Oct 26 Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta could miss next week's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo and the Champions League tie against Ajax Amsterdam after injuring himself against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Iniesta has had plenty of highs and lows during his career but will quickly want to forget a nightmare 'Clasico'.

Not only did he commit the howler that led to Real's third goal in a 3-1 comeback win at the Bernabeu but he was also forced off with a calf injury in the 71st minute.

Tests on Sunday confirmed damage to the calf muscle in his right leg.

"How the injury develops will determine when he'll be able to return to training with the group," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)