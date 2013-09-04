MADRID, Sept 4 Spain playmaker Isco hurt an ankle in Tuesday's training session and will have tests to determine whether he can play in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Finland in Helsinki, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who has been in fine form for his club in recent weeks, did not train with the world and European champions on Wednesday before they fly to the Finnish capital, the RFEF said on the national team's website (www.sefutbol.com).

"Tests will be conducted at the CEMTRO clinic (in Madrid) to assess the extent of the problem," they added.

Spain top qualification Group I by a point from France after five of eight matches. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston)