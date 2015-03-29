MADRID, March 29 Although midfielder Isco is flattered by comparisons with Spain team mate Andres Iniesta, the 22-year-old Real Madrid man is determined to write his own page in the history of La Roja.

Isco and Iniesta both featured in Friday's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Ukraine and it was clear they have developed a fine on-field understanding.

Each are blessed with sumptuous ball skills and an eye for the killer pass and their quick interchanges and use of space can take the breath away.

Iniesta, 30, is firmly established as one of Spain's all-time greats and Isco has been singled out as the future of the national team's midfield along with Atletico Madrid's Koke and Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich once he puts his injury troubles behind him.

After a difficult start, Isco has firmly established himself as a regular under Real coach Carlo Ancelotti and has become a huge favourite among the club's demanding fans.

Del Bosque has also put his faith in the Malaga-born playmaker, who came through Valencia's academy before returning to Malaga and then joining Real for a fee of 30 million euros ($32.66 million) in 2013.

"With Andres, it is very easy to understand each other," Isco told a news conference on Sunday previewing Tuesday's friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

"It is an honour that they compare me with him but each person is their own person and I want to make my own history with my club and the national team."

Spain's victory over Ukraine in Seville helped them keep up the pressure on Group C leaders Slovakia, although coach Vicente del Bosque was unhappy with the way his side played in the second half.

With five of 10 matches played, Slovakia, who beat Spain 2-1 in Zilina in October, lead with a maximum 15 points, with Spain on 12 points in second and Ukraine third on nine.

"We didn't have the same rhythm as in the first half during the second," Isco said.

"As a result of that they piled on the pressure and that made it more difficult for us to play our game," he added.

"Maybe we are not scoring so many goals in the national team recently but we are creating a lot of chances and it's something that can change from one game to the next."

($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)