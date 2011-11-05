MADRID Nov 5 Kaka will have to wait a little
longer before making his return to international football with
Brazil, after his Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said on
Saturday he was still suffering from an injury.
The former World Player of the Year had been called up for
Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Gabon and Egypt, and was
set to make his first international appearance since their World
Cup quarter-final exit in South Africa last year.
"Kaka will not be able to play tomorrow and he won't be able
to go with Brazil," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of
Real's La Liga match at home to Osasuna.
"He wouldn't have time to recover. It's an injury that has
nothing to do with the serious problems of the past. It's a
small injury typical of those that happen every season and he's
going to stay here 15 days to recover."
Kaka has regained his place in the Real squad recently and
put in some impressive performances, after a string of injury
problems blighted last season.
"I'm not concerned that this is a repeat of any of the past
problems at all," Mourinho added.
Kaka dropped out of Real's squad to play Olympique Lyon in
the Champions League earlier in the week with a calf problem.
Brazil, the 2014 World Cup hosts, are playing Gabon in
Libreville on Thursday and Egypt in Doha four days later.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)