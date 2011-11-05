MADRID Nov 5 Kaka will have to wait a little longer before making his return to international football with Brazil, after his Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said on Saturday he was still suffering from an injury.

The former World Player of the Year had been called up for Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Gabon and Egypt, and was set to make his first international appearance since their World Cup quarter-final exit in South Africa last year.

"Kaka will not be able to play tomorrow and he won't be able to go with Brazil," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Real's La Liga match at home to Osasuna.

"He wouldn't have time to recover. It's an injury that has nothing to do with the serious problems of the past. It's a small injury typical of those that happen every season and he's going to stay here 15 days to recover."

Kaka has regained his place in the Real squad recently and put in some impressive performances, after a string of injury problems blighted last season.

"I'm not concerned that this is a repeat of any of the past problems at all," Mourinho added.

Kaka dropped out of Real's squad to play Olympique Lyon in the Champions League earlier in the week with a calf problem.

Brazil, the 2014 World Cup hosts, are playing Gabon in Libreville on Thursday and Egypt in Doha four days later. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)