MADRID, July 24 Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho
has left Kaka out of his squad for a friendly against Oviedo
later on Tuesday, increasing speculation the underperforming
Brazilian playmaker is poised to leave the club.
According to local media reports, Kaka met Mourinho and Real
director general Jose Angel Sanchez on Monday and was told he
was not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup this season
and should seek alternative employment.
The 2007 World Player of the Year, who joined Real from AC
Milan for a fee of around 65 million euros ($78.76 million)
three years ago, has been linked with a move to Paris St
Germain, the Ligue 1 club coached by his former boss at Milan
Carlo Ancelotti.
A Real spokeswoman said the club's press office had no
information on the reason for Kaka's omission from the squad.
The 30-year-old has shown flashes of his former brilliance
during his stint in Spain but has been sidelined several times
by injury and mainly played second fiddle to German
international Mesut Ozil last season.
He suffered a miserable end to his 2011-12 Champions League
campaign in May when he had a penalty saved in the semi-final
shootout against Bayern Munich as Real crashed out to the
Bundesliga side.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
