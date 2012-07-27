MADRID, July 27 Kaka's future at Real Madrid is
still up in the air, coach Jose Mourinho said on Friday, adding
that he would be delighted if the Brazilian playmaker stayed
with the La Liga club.
"I don't know if he will stay or not, and neither he nor the
team know either," Mourinho said at an awards ceremony in
Lisbon.
"There are no doubts between us, he knows what I think and I
know what he thinks," added the Portuguese, according to the
Real website (www.realmadrid.com).
"As long as he is our player, and it's possible that he will
stay another season, he will contribute.
"If he stays I'll be delighted and he will come to the U.S."
on our pre-season tour.
Mourinho included 2007 World Player of the Year Kaka in his
squad for Real's friendly at Benfica later on Friday but the
30-year-old is widely expected to move on after three largely
disappointing seasons in the Spanish capital.
He has shown flashes of his former brilliance since joining
from AC Milan for around 65 million euros ($79.95 million) but
has been sidelined several times by injury and mainly played
second fiddle to German international Mesut Ozil last season.
He has been linked in media reports with a move to Paris St
Germain, the Ligue 1 club coached by his former boss at Milan
Carlo Ancelotti, as well as a loan deal back to Milan and even a
move to MLS side New York Red Bulls.
GREY ZONE
Mourinho was also asked about Real's Turkey midfielder Nuri
Sahin, who has barely featured since joining from Borussia
Dortmund a year ago.
Sahin is poised to join English Premier League side Arsenal
on a loan deal, various Spanish media reported on Friday,
without naming their sources.
Mourinho said he needed to trim one name from his squad and
that he always tried to be honest with his players.
"Nuri is living in the grey zone and if he gets a good
chance to play we believe it's better for him to leave and play
elsewhere this season," he said.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
