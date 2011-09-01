MADRID, Sept 1 Real Madrid's Brazil playmaker
Kaka believes he retains the full confidence of club coach Jose
Mourinho despite a spate of injuries and loss of form since his
move to La Liga.
Real paid AC Milan around 70 million euros ($100.4 million)
for Kaka, now 29, in 2009, a year before Portuguese Mourinho
joined from Inter, but he has failed to reproduce the form that
earned him the World Player of the Year award in 2007.
Recent media reports suggested he might be sold or loaned
out but he told the club's TV channel on Thursday the goal he
scored off the bench in Sunday's 6-0 demolition of Real Zaragoza
appeared to have quashed speculation about his future.
"It gives me hope because there was a lot of talk regarding
me leaving Real Madrid this summer and it seemed to put an end
to all that," he said.
"Mourinho believes I can improve and help the team. It's
good to know he's aware that I'm by his side. I'm going to fight
to continue to be there, but also to be a starter."
Mourinho said last week he was happy to have Kaka in the
squad and the Brazilian said he was grateful for the vote of
confidence from the former Chelsea manager.
"He's always had faith in me," Kaka said.
"He could have said he didn't want me anymore, that the club
should look for another team for me.
"He believes I can help the team considerably. The rest of
the coaching staff does too.
"I hope to enjoy football and to find personal success at
Real Madrid. The fans and I want to see the best Kaka in action.
That's what I wish for this season."
