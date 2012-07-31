July 31 AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi,
under pressure from fans after selling two top players, has not
ruled out bringing Real Madrid's Brazilian playmaker Kaka back
to the club after three largely disappointing seasons in Spain.
"Kaka has remained in our hearts because of the player and
the man that he is," Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Milan's
website (www.acmilan.it) on Tuesday.
"I don't rule out a hypothesis of that sort but it depends
on the situation," the former Italian prime minister said.
Berlusconi's daughter Barbara, who oversees "special
projects" at the Serie A club, and Milan vice president Adriano
Galliani were "splendidly situated at their workdesks", he added
cryptically.
The sales of top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and classy
defender Thiago Silva to Paris St Germain have angered Milan
fans but Berlusconi said the club had to balance the books and
would not be making any extravagant buys in the coming years.
Kaka, currently on a pre-season tour with Real in the United
States, has shown flashes of brilliance since moving to La Liga
for around 65 million euros ($80 million).
However, the 30-year-old has been sidelined several times by
injury and mainly played second fiddle to German international
Mesut Ozil last season.
Real coach Jose Mourinho said on Friday Kaka's future was
still up in the air but that he would be delighted if he stayed.
The 2007 World Player of the year has been linked in media
reports with a move to cash-rich PSG, the Ligue 1 club coached
by his former boss at Milan Carlo Ancelotti, as well as a loan
deal back to Milan and a move to MLS side New York Red Bulls.
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
