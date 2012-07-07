MADRID, July 7 Mali midfielder Seydou Keita is
leaving Barcelona following a four-year spell at the Nou Camp
during which the Catalans won 14 trophies.
"Seydou Keita has announced tonight he will not continue
with the club next season," Barca said on their website
(www.fcbarcelona.com).
"Barcelona thanks Seydou Keita for his contribution over the
past few years and wishes him more professional and personal
success in the future."
Keita, 32, joined from Sevilla at the same time as Pep
Guardiola took over as coach.
He had a close relationship with Guardiola and his exit is
likely to be linked to the former Spain and Barca midfielder's
decision to quit at the end of last season.
Guardiola used Keita almost exclusively as a substitute and
the player helped Barca win three Spanish leagues, two Champions
Leagues and two King's Cups.
Spanish media reported the midfielder had a clause in his
contract, which runs until 2014, that allowed him to leave on a
free transfer if he did not start at least half of last season's
games.
Keita has been linked him with a move to Chinese Super
League club Dalian Aerbin.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)