MADRID Jan 11 Real Madrid midfielder Sami
Khedira is likely be sidelined for both legs of the holders'
King's Cup quarter-final against probable opponents Barcelona
after he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Tuesday's 1-0
win at Malaga.
"We are talking about an injury that could keep the player
out for about a month," club doctor Alfonso del Corral told
local radio after Real published the results of tests on the
ankle on their website (www.realmadrid.com).
Khedira had to be replaced by his Germany team mate Mesut
Ozil just before halftime at the Rosaleda following a heavy
challenge from Malaga defender Sergio Sanchez.
Real, who beat Barca 1-0 in last year's final, will play
their great rivals home and away next week and the following
week as long as Barca successfully defend a 4-0 lead at La Liga
rivals Osasuna on Thursday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)