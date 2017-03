BARCELONA, July 17 Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a six-year deal to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Kroos was instrumental in Germany's World Cup-winning campaign that culminated in a 1-0 final victory against Argentina on Sunday and moves to the Bernabeu for a fee believed to be in the region of 25 million euros ($33.82 million).

($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Editing by John O'Brien)