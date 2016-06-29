Football Soccer - Switzerland v Poland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France - 25/6/16Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak scores the winning penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachLivepic

GDYNIA, Poland - Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is set to move to Paris St Germain (PSG) from Spanish side Sevilla for 40 million euros (32.85 million pounds), according to media reports in Spain and Poland.

The deal, if confirmed, will make the 26-year-old, who is currently at Euro 2016, the most expensive Polish player. Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo said the main terms of the contract have been agreed.

The defender is familiar with France's Ligue 1, having played for Bordeaux, Reims and Nantes before joining Sevilla in 2014. He made 26 appearances for the Spanish club in the 2015-16 season.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Slupska and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)