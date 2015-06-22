MADRID, June 22 Sunday's second-division playoff triumph for Las Palmas not only means they will be back in La Liga next term but will also give Spanish fans a chance to bid farewell to one of the most gifted midfielders of recent times.

Juan Carlos Valeron, who turned 40 last week, was a nervous substitute pacing the sidelines as his boyhood club beat Real Zaragoza 2-0 in the second leg of the playoff final to level the tie at 3-3 and snatch a place in La Liga on the away goals rule.

Forward Sergio Araujo volleyed in the crucial goal five minutes from time at the Estadio Gran Canaria, sparking wild celebrations among the fans, who were cruelly denied promotion in 2013-14 when Cordoba struck in stoppage time in their playoff final almost exactly a year earlier.

Las Palmas return to the top flight after a 13-year absence and president Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed that Valeron, who came through the club's academy before spending most of an injury-hit career at Deportivo La Coruna, would play on next season.

"He will play next year in the first division so that he can say farewell to all the stadiums in Spain," Ramirez told reporters.

Known as "El Flaco" (the skinny one), Valeron was one of the most graceful attacking midfielders of his generation.

As well as a Las Palmas legend, he was hugely popular with Deportivo fans, greatly respected by opponents and regularly won applause from rival crowds in recognition of his sublime talents.

He also had short stints at Atletico Madrid and Real Mallorca and played 46 times for Spain, scoring five goals and featuring at the 2000 and 2004 European Championships and the 2002 World Cup.

His career looked to be over when he suffered two serious knee injuries in 2006 but he returned to action after two years out and several operations.

"This is why we are all here," Valeron said after the final whistle on Sunday as players, coach Paco Herrera and his staff and fans rejoiced around him.

"It was a very tense match but we had to get through it in whatever way possible," he added.

"The biggest joy we have is to be able to make so many people happy."