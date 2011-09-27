MADRID, Sept 27 Former Denmark international Michael Laudrup has resigned as coach of Real Mallorca after clashing with the club's board, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Laudrup, who took charge at the Balearic Islands club at the end of the 2009-10 season, had expressed frustration with the recent transfer policy, which he felt left him short of forwards.

The club announced on Monday that they had sacked Laudrup's number two Erik Larsen for criticising the board's policies in the Danish media.

"One of the important things in football is the climate in which you work," the 47-year-old Laudrup, a former Barcelona and Real Madrid player, was quoted as saying in local media on Tuesday.

"You can lose or win but you have to enjoy yourself."

Club officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Laudrup also had stints coaching Mallorca's La Liga rivals Getafe and Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)