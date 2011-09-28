MADRID, Sept 28 Former Danish international
Michael Laudrup said goodbye to Real Mallorca's players and fans
on Wednesday after tying up the details of his exit from the La
Liga club.
The 47-year-old former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder,
who took charge at the Balearic Islands side at the end of the
2009-10 season, resigned on Tuesday after clashing with the
board over transfer policy and said he had decided to leave for
the good of the team.
Spanish media reported that former Spain coach Luis
Aragones, who has had two previous stints in charge of Mallorca,
and former Athletic Bilbao coach Joaquin Caparros were possibly
in line for the job.
"It's tough to leave because I was very happy with the team
and my staff, but I think this is the best solution for the good
of the team," Laudrup said in a statement posted on Mallorca's
website (www.rcdmallorca.es).
"I'm going to miss everyone a lot, but it's the best thing
for everything to go back to normal," he added.
"We've won two from three at home and even though I'm not
the manager any more, people have treated me superbly and I'm
going to stay here and follow the team closely."
Regarded as one of the finest playmakers of his generation,
Laudrup also had stints coaching Mallorca's La Liga rivals
Getafe and Russian club Spartak Moscow.
