MADRID, Sept 28 Former Danish international Michael Laudrup said goodbye to Real Mallorca's players and fans on Wednesday after tying up the details of his exit from the La Liga club.

The 47-year-old former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder, who took charge at the Balearic Islands side at the end of the 2009-10 season, resigned on Tuesday after clashing with the board over transfer policy and said he had decided to leave for the good of the team.

Spanish media reported that former Spain coach Luis Aragones, who has had two previous stints in charge of Mallorca, and former Athletic Bilbao coach Joaquin Caparros were possibly in line for the job.

"It's tough to leave because I was very happy with the team and my staff, but I think this is the best solution for the good of the team," Laudrup said in a statement posted on Mallorca's website (www.rcdmallorca.es).

"I'm going to miss everyone a lot, but it's the best thing for everything to go back to normal," he added.

"We've won two from three at home and even though I'm not the manager any more, people have treated me superbly and I'm going to stay here and follow the team closely."

Regarded as one of the finest playmakers of his generation, Laudrup also had stints coaching Mallorca's La Liga rivals Getafe and Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)