MADRID May 29 Granada have hired Joaquin Caparros as coach for the next two seasons, while their La Liga rivals Levante have a preliminary agreement for Jose Luis Mendilibar to replace Caparros as their manager.

"The accord that will unite me with Granada CF for the next two seasons, with an option for a third, is now official," the experienced Caparros, who is leaving Levante after failing to agree a contract extension with the Valencia-based side, said on his personal website (www.joaquincaparros.com).

"I am really pleased and full of desire to take on this challenge in such a special city that lives its football so intensely," added the 58-year-old, who has also coached clubs including Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruna.

Levante said on their website (es.levanteud.com) that Mendilibar, 53, had agreed to take charge for next season with an option for a further campaign.

A former coach of clubs including Osasuna, Bilbao and Eibar, Mendilibar has been out of work since Osasuna sacked him in September after a poor start to their La Liga campaign.

Levante were 10th last season, while Granada flirted with relegation before finishing in 15th, two points above the drop zone.

Granada's coach since January 2013, Lucas Alcaraz, is leaving the club as his contract is up at the end of June.

