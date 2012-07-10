* Barca to host Real in October, return game in March

* Great rivals meet next month in two-legged Super Cup

MADRID, July 10 Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the opening La Liga "Clasico" of the season on the weekend of Oct. 6-7 at Barca's Nou Camp stadium, according to the draw held at the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) headquarters in Madrid on Tuesday.

Champions Real will then host Barca, who finished second last season, on the weekend of March 2-3, the RFEF said.

The great rivals also meet over two legs next month in the Spanish Super Cup, the traditional season opener that pits the league champions (Real) against the King's Cup winners (Barca).

The first leg will be played at the Nou Camp on Aug. 23, with the return at the Bernabeu on Aug. 30, the RFEF said.

Real begin the defence of their La Liga title at home to Valencia, third last term, on the weekend of Aug. 18-19, while Barca are at home to Real Sociedad.

"It's going to be a tough season, like the last one, and we will try to respond to expectations with the support of our fans," Real director Emilio Butragueno said during the draw.

Jose Mourinho's Real set a points record of 100 in winning the title for the first time in four years last season, when they ended Barca's three-year reign as champions. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Alan Baldwin and Clare Fallon)