MADRID, July 10 Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the opening La Liga "Clasico" of the season on the weekend of October 6-7 at Barca's Nou Camp stadium, according to the draw held at the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) headquarters in Madrid on Tuesday.

Champions Real will then host Barca, who finished second last season, on the weekend of March 2-3, the RFEF said.

The great rivals also meet over two legs next month in the Spanish Super Cup, the traditional season opener that pits the league champions (Real) against the King's Cup winners (Barca).

Real begin the defence of their title at home to Valencia, third last term, on the weekend of August 18-19, while Barca are at home to Real Sociedad. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)