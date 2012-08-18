MADRID Aug 18 Spain internationals Fernando
Llorente and Javi Martinez have been left out of Athletic
Bilbao's squad for Sunday's La Liga opener against Real Betis
amid uncertainty over their futures at the Basque club.
Striker Llorente has turned down the offer of a contract
extension beyond next season and has been linked in the media
with moves to England and Italy, while Bayern Munich have made
clear their interest in signing versatile midfielder Martinez.
"I choose the squads taking into account such things as form
and state of mind that will benefit the team and have decided to
leave them out," Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa told a news
conference on Saturday.
Bilbao fans whistled and jeered at the two players in
training during the week and they were not present at the
Saturday session.
"It is a difficult situation because all the positions are
understandable," Bielsa added.
"Martinez and Llorente are within their rights, it is fair
for the club to want a particular style and philosophy and I
understand the fans, even if I don't share their way of
expressing themselves.
"Bayern know what they are doing at every step. They are an
example of how to go about doing these things. If we get money
in, I won't be demanding new signings."
Martinez, 23, and Llorente, 27, were members of Spain's
victorious Euro 2012 squad and were central figures for Bilbao
last season as the club reached the finals of the Europa League
and King's Cup.
