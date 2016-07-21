July 21 Julen Lopetegui is the new manager of Spain, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old former goalkeeper and Porto manager succeeds Vicente del Bosque, who retired after Euro 2016.

The RFEF said in a statement: "The Spanish Football Federation have appointd Julen Lopetegui as the new national coach. The manager will be unveiled on Thursday at 18:30 local time in Las Rozas (Madrid)."

Del Bosque, who took over after Euro 2008, led his country to their first World Cup title in 2010 and followed that triumph by clinching Spain's second successive European Championship two years' later.

Lopetegui, a former Spain goalkeeper, is a familiar face at the RFEF after guiding the country's U19, U20 and U21 teams.

He led Spain to the title at the 2012 European U19 Championship in Estonia and the following year, steered them to the U21 European Championship crown in Nyon, Switzerland.

Lopetegui, who was sacked by FC Porto in January, had been linked with English (tier-two) Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Reporting by Cindy Garcia,; Editing by Neville Dalton)