BARCELONA Dec 18 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has created a family atmosphere in the dressing room and this has played a crucial role in their recent success, club president Florentino Perez said.

The affable Italian leads his side into the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday against South American champions San Lorenzo, bringing an end to a memorable year in which Real won their 10th European Cup, the King's Cup and the European Super Cup.

Real, led by the prolific Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, are in blistering form on a 21-match winning run and Ancelotti has drawn plaudits for uniting a squad brimming with high-profile players.

"Ancelotti came here with great experience as a player and a coach at (AC) Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Paris St Germain," Perez told Spanish radio in Marrakech where the final will be held.

"He has created a family atmosphere and along with his tactical knowledge I think that this family mentality has been very important for us.

"I remember when he was at Milan and on the day of a Champions league match my friend (Milan vice-president Adriano) Galliani took me down to the dressing room. I was introduced to all the players and I could tell there that there was a very good atmosphere."

Real had a comfortable victory over Cruz Azul on Tuesday to reach the Club World Cup final and Perez is sure there will be no complacency from the players against San Lorenzo.

"Ancelotti has a lot of experience and he knows that the games that look easier can cause you a lot of problems," said Perez.

"We have come with a lot of expectation to finish the year with the title of club world champion which is very important for us.

"We are not taking anything for granted. We have won 21 games consecutively but we know that every team that we face will want to be the one to end the run. There is a good atmosphere at the club and I just hope that we can maintain it." (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Toby Davis)