MADRID Dec 5 Malaga forward Julio Baptista is to have surgery on a fractured bone in his right foot and is expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since October with the problem and will have the operation on Wednesday.

Malaga lured Baptista from AS Roma in January as one of a number of high-profile signings made by the south-coast club, who were bought by a member of the Qatar royal family last year.

A 3-2 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday left Malaga fifth in the league standings, 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)