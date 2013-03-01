MADRID, March 1 Malaga forward Julio Baptista has strained a hamstring muscle in his left leg, the club said on Friday, and is likely to miss the visit of second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend.

The 31-year-old Brazil international pulled up in training on Tuesday, having just returned after 15 months out with a string of injuries. Spanish media reported he would be laid low for two to three weeks.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal player is therefore a doubt for the visit of Porto in a Champions League last 16 second leg on March 13, when Manuel Pellegrini's side need to overturn a 1-0 scoreline.

Malaga, who are fourth, occupy the last Champions League qualification berth in La Liga and host King's Cup finalists Atletico on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)