ZURICH Oct 26 Newly rich Malaga will not try to
buy their way to success but rather place a heavy emphasis on
developing their own talent, general manager Fernando Hierro
told Reuters.
Hierro said he wanted Malaga to be regarded as a "simpatico"
(nice/likeable) club, not a word that was always associated with
the former defender during his Real Madrid and Spain days, at
least by the forwards who faced him.
"If I had to put a slogan on our project, it would be
'sensible'," he said in an interview at FIFA headquarters after
a meeting of the 2014 World Cup taskforce, of which he is a
member.
"We are not going to go crazy and create a lot of big
expectations."
The Costa del Sol club have spent most of their existence
moving between the first and second divisions and have never won
a major trophy. But they have been transformed since Qatari
Sheikh Abdullah al Thani bought the club last year.
After a shaky first season, in which they flirted with
relegation before finishing 11th, Malaga raised eyebrows with a
flurry of activity in the summer transfer window.
They landed Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, French
midfielder Jeremy Toulalan, Brazilian Julio Baptista and
Spaniard Santi Cazorla.
Under former Real Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini they hope
to challenge for a place in European competition next season.
The club have been praised for spending wisely and are a
creditable sixth in La Liga.
"I can tell you sincerely, we have a lot of confidence in
the new owners. Our president has shown exemplary behaviour and
there is great hope at the club, and in the city," said Hierro.
"That gives us a base to start a great project. We have a
coach who has a four-year contract so that he can keep on
building.
"We have new financial circumstances and we have new targets
but we understand things need their own time to happen. We don't
want a radical change."
Hierro joined Malaga this season after leaving the Spanish
federation. The 43-year-old, who was born in Malaga, said his
role is to help integrate the owners into Spanish football and
Malaga would not fall into the trap of buying foreign players
while ignoring local talent.
"Always, always, our project is based on young players, on
people from our youth academy," he said.
"We have the dream of building a fantastic academy with 10
pitches and a new sports complex. Our club is a partner of young
people - historically Malaga has produced very good players from
the academy."
Challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona was not a realistic
aim, at least in the near future, he added. "That is not our
target.
"I think we have to be grateful for what (Liga leaders
Levante) have done, however we understand that the big finanical
difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona and the rest of us
makes it really difficult."
(Editing by Robert Woodward;To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories