BARCELONA, June 6 Malaga owner Abdullah Al-Thani has announced on social media that he is leaving the La Liga side due to a lack of support from regional public bodies over the Qatari's plans to redevelop the club.

"I'm sorry to say this, yes (I) will go from here, because I did not find the respect and appreciation and equality," Al Thani wrote on his verified Twitter account, continuing a trend of either appearing positive or stating his dissatisfaction about the future direction of Malaga.

The sheikh took over a struggling outfit in 2010 and through heavy investment, helped the Andalusian club become a major force in Spain before they slipped down to a mid-table finish last season as Al-Thani looked to cash in on his investments.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Jeremy Toulalan and Martin Demichelis were among the initial big-name signings, leading to an eventual 2013 Champions League quarter-final appearance, where they were beaten by finalists Borussia Dortmund.

Since then it has been mostly downhill for Malaga with Al-Thani unhappy at local bureaucracy over delays in projects to redevelop the club and surrounding area.

They are still at an impasse over the sale of their stadium and building work on their training ground. (Editing by John O'Brien)