By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA, June 6 Qatari owner Abdullah Al-Thani says he is not planning to leave Malaga despite having suggested earlier on Friday that he would walk away because of a lack of support over his project to redevelop the club.

The Sheikh's frustration at local bureaucracy delays over his plans for the club and the surrounding area has seen him blow hot and cold recently over whether he will stay at the helm of the top-flight team.

On Friday morning Al-Thani said via his Twitter account that he would "go from here because I did not find the respect and appreciation and equality".

However, following a media storm over his comments, he later denied he meant he would leave the club.

"I said I will go from here. (I) did not mention from Malaga," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Al-Thani took over the struggling club in 2010 and through heavy spending helped the Andalusian side become a major force in Spain before they slipped down to a mid-table finish last season as the Sheikh looked to cash in on his investments.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Jeremy Toulalan and Martin Demichelis were among the initial big-name signings that led to a 2013 Champions League quarter-final appearance where they were beaten by eventual runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Malaga spent much of last season fighting relegation and Al-Thani is now at an impasse surrounding the sale of the stadium and over building work on the training ground. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)