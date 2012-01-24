MADRID Jan 24 Qatar-owned Malaga have
been banned from registering new players until an outstanding
debt to La Liga rivals Osasuna has been settled, the Andalusian
club said on Tuesday.
In a statement on their website (www.malagacf.com), Malaga
said the reason for the delay in paying was "the complexity of
approving budgets and transactions with foreign entities" and
added that funds would arrive soon to allow the payment to be
made.
They did not say how much they owed Osasuna or what for,
although local media reported it was linked to Malaga's purchase
of defender Nacho Monreal in the close season.
"One of Malaga Football Club's priorities for the future is
to improve the performance of financial budgets and cash flow,"
they said.
The club had received a cash injection of more than 120
million euros ($156 million) in the past year and had the
personal guarantee of owner Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al-Thani,
a member of the Qatar royal family, they added.
Malaga, who have targeted European qualification this
season, are 10th in La Liga following Sunday's 4-1 defeat by
champions Barcelona.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)