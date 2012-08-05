MADRID Aug 5 Malaga have agreed to sell their
Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla, confirmed midfielder Enzo
Maresca while warning that losing coach Manuel Pellegrini too
would be a huge blow to the embattled La Liga club.
Malaga announced last week they were undergoing a process of
"internal restructuring" amid reports owner Sheikh Abdullah Bin
Nassar Al-Thani, a member of the Qatar royal family, wanted to
sell up after only two years.
The club said on Saturday Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon
had not joined the rest of the squad on a pre-season tour to
Italy because he was negotiating his exit, while Cazorla is
widely expected to join English Premier League side Arsenal.
With his expensively assembled team crumbling around him,
Pellegrini may also jump ship but Maresca told a news conference
the Chilean was a key part of the Malaga project as they prepare
to take part in the Champions League for the first time.
"He (Pellegrini) is fundamental for us, just as Cazorla and
Rondon were fundamental and who have had to be sold," added the
Italian, who captained Malaga for Saturday's 2-0 friendly defeat
to his former club Juventus in his native Salerno.
Forward Francisco Portillo said the club's performance
against Italian champions Juventus had left them with "positive
feelings" despite the uncertainty over Malaga's future.
"It's not an easy situation for us and I think we are
showing that we can put ourselves above all these things," added
the 22-year-old.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)