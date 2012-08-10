MADRID Aug 10 Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini is
not planning to abandon the troubled La Liga side despite losing
some of his best players as the club undergoes restructuring and
rumours swirl that its Qatari owner wants to sell up after only
two years.
The Andalusians, who face a two-leg Champions League playoff
against Greek side Panathinaikos later this month, have seen
Spain playmaker Santi Cazorla and Venezuela striker Salomon
Rondon sold on to Arsenal and Rubin Kazan in the last week.
Malaga confirmed on Friday that Netherlands defender Joris
Mathijsen was also leaving to join Feyenoord but Pellegrini said
he was determined to see them through to the group stage of
Europe's elite club competition for the first time.
He criticised the club's owner, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nassar
Al-Thani, for not ensuring he and his players were paid on time
and said the process of "internal restructuring" announced last
week should have been launched much earlier.
"With regard to my situation here, it's very clear," the
Chilean, a former Real Madrid coach, told a news conference.
"I'm staying here to help the team as much as possible
through these tough times."
"It's just unfortunate that everything has been left until
the last minute.
"Teams have from May 13 to undergo the restructuring process
and plan everything as well as possible but now there's hardly
any time left, as everything was on hold.
"However, we have no intention of turning our back on the
club. We know it's not going to be easy, but we'll be fighting
as hard we can to qualify."
DISGRUNTLED PLAYERS
Pellegrini said he had persuaded some of the players who
were disgruntled about delays in wage payments not to launch
legal action against the club.
"Every player has performed fantastically well during the
pre-season, but I don't think it's acceptable that they've had
to wait this long for payment. These problems could be resolved
in five minutes," he added.
"As soon as the situation is sorted out with the players,
then I'll stop worrying.
"I feel responsible that some of the team who didn't make an
official complaint did so because of me.
"We'll analyse the future as soon as these problems are
resolved, but changes definitely need to be made.
"Teams, players and whatever else the future holds will be
decided at the right moment, but now isn't the time.
"The coaching team and the players are all completely
focused on the Champions League and with the support of our fans
we're excited about qualifying and looking ahead."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Brian Homewood)